PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An SUV slammed through a warehouse in Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Jay-Dee Shoe Warehouse on South Main Street in Plains Township.

CAR CRASHES INTO SHOE STORE: Police say it appears a driver had a medical problem when they crashed into Jay-Dee Shoe Warehouse in Plains TWP. He was later taken to the hospital. Four customers and one clerk who were inside the store at the time of the crash were not hurt. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/YD1aiytQJJ — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) April 6, 2018

Investigators believe the driver may have had a medical problem before the wreck.

Five people inside the building were unhurt.

