× Supermarket near Selinsgrove Closing

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People who shop at the Weis Markets store next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall will soon have to find a new place to buy groceries. The store will close when its lease is up in October.

Fridays are a popular time to go grocery shopping and customers filed in and out of the Weis Markets store on Routes 11 and 15 near Selinsgrove.

The store has been located next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall since 1998. Weis Markets announced this week the store will close in October when its lease is up.

“We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their years of patronage and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the valley,” a Weis Markets official said.

“Probably a good idea because every time we go in there, there’s very few people in there,” Barry Yocum said.

“It’s not even like an actual Weis store anymore. It’s all the discount stuff. I didn’t like it,” said Trisha wright of Watsontown.

Wright and several other people say they used to shop at this Weis Markets store. They don’t anymore because there is a bigger option.

“Always shopped here until they opened their new store in Selinsgrove,” Janet Sheaffer said.

Weis Markets is encouraging customers to shop at the new Selinsgrove store which is less than two miles away.

The Selinsgrove store opened in 2014.

“It’s so much bigger. The only thing is my prescriptions I’ve got over here. I’ve got to change them,” Sheaffer said.

According to Weis Markets, all 70 full-time and part-time employees were offered jobs at other stores.