Record-Breaking Response to Mother’s Search for Kidney Donor

DANVILLE, Pa. -- A record breaking response, according to Gesinger's transplant center near Danville.

That's the latest update after a Newswatch 16 story aired about a mother of six in need of a kidney transplant.

You may remember Kelly McNally of the Towanda area. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey first introduced us to her in March.

Geisinger says that more than 270 people have filled out the “living donor form” to see if they could donate a kidney to Kelly.

“WNEP’s “Kidney for Kelly” coverage prompted an incredible – and record-breaking -- response. In fact, more than 270 people have so far filled out the living donor form on Geisinger.org/transplant. About 70 of those have been screened and are in the process of being blood-typed and cross-matched for antibodies."

The mom from Bradford County has to find a one-in-a-million-match. The reason? Kelly’s panel reactive antibody, also known as PRA, is so high that without that perfect match her body would most likely reject the donation.

To see if you can help, fill out the living donor form HERE.

