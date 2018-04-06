RailRiders Walk Off On Opening Night, Beat Chiefs 6-5

Posted 11:17 pm, April 6, 2018, by

Abiatal Avelino hit a walk off three run home run and the RailRiders erased a four run, ninth inning deficit to beat the Chiefs 6-5 on opening night at PNC Field. The season opener aired live on WNEP2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

