WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students at Heights Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre went out of their way to embarrass their Principal.

Melissa Myers told kids she would kiss a pig if they read at least 3,000 books during the month of March.

Students rose to the occasion and on Friday, Myers had to settle her debt.

After Myers kissed the pig, the class that read the most books were able to pet the piglet.