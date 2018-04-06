× Paterno Movie Premieres This Weekend on HBO

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For many college football fans, the words Penn State and Joe Paterno go hand in hand. Fans are talking about the longtime Nittany Lions football coach because this weekend the movie “Paterno” premieres on HBO.

“I’m interested to see how they tell the story,” Rob Iacuzio said.

Oscar Winner Al Pacino plays Paterno. But the story is not one that all Penn State fans want to reminisce about. “Paterno” centers around Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

The movie’s trailer leads some fans to believe it won’t portray Joe Paterno in a positive light.

“If Hollywood portrayed it as Joe Paterno didn’t do what he was to do, then Hollywood portrayed it wrong,” Larry Decker said.

“Hollywood always puts their twist on things and unfortunately it’s not always a good twist. I’d hate to see Joe portrayed as an evil, bad person,” Bethany Decker said.

Rob Iacuzio of Montoursville is not a Penn State fan but followed the Jerry Sandusky trial. He is looking at the movie for its entertainment value.

“It is a movie, so you have to take everything with a grain of salt. I’m hoping to get something at least remotely accurate, and I’m hoping to find out some things that we didn’t know,” Iacuzio said.

The movie premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO.