× New Health Care Facility Moving to Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A building on Seventh Street in downtown Stroudsburg has been vacant since Planned Parenthood abruptly moved out of the office, off Courthouse Square, back in August.

But soon, a new medical facility will move in that offers some similar services.

“I think it’s great. I feel like people here need help and I think since it’s gone now it’s a great thing someone is bringing it back,” said Brandon Stewart, Stroudsburg.

The medical facility moving in is Novus ACS, based in Bethlehem.

The privately-owned center offers primary care, plus free HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment.

“We noticed that we had more and more patients coming in from these area codes up here so we started to look for a second site, realized there was no testing site up here and then found out that Planned Parenthood had actually closed and it just fell together,” said Allen Smith, Novus ACS owner.

Before the center can open, the owner is doing a massive $250,000 renovation to both the inside and outside of the building and the plan is to open this summer.

The owner expects the office to be up and running by July.

Some people believe this will fill a hole that was left when Planned Parenthood closed.

“It’s something to help out people that are nervous or afraid or don’t really know what is going on with their body so I think it’s really cool,” said Frankie Zayas, East Stroudsburg.

For now, the center in Stroudsburg will only offer testing, not birth control or abortions.

For more information on Novus ACS, click here.