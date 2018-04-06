Kyra Antolick hit the go-ahead home run and the Hazleton Area softball team beat Tunkhannock 8-5 in a battle between two teams that made it to their respective state championship games last season.
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
