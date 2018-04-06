× Grocery Store to Replace Former K-Mart in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — K-Mart in East Stroudsburg closed for good back in August.

The building is showing its age and that’s why owners of Pocono Plaza plan to knock it down.

A grocery store is set to take its place.

“I think it’s beautiful. I do miss K-Mart, I do. But you know what, the more the merrier because Walmart is always crowded.,” said Khayriyyah Crosby, Stroudsburg.

“It will be good for me you know if I’m down here. Yeah it will be great,” said Susan Rothrock, East Stroudsburg.

Kimco Realty Corporation from New York state owns the plaza off Lincoln Avenue.

In February, it submitted applications and plans for the grocery store to the borough of East Stroudsburg.

The plans did not indicate which chain is coming, but did say a gas station associated with the store would be part of the redevelopment.

“It’s fantastic. It’s never good to have a shopping center with two empty anchors and it’s good to see the property owners investing in the community,” said Marv Walton, East Stroudsburg Zoning and Code Enforcement.

People we spoke are happy to see that someone wants to invest in East Stroudsburg and build a business that will hopefully be around for a while.

“I think we definitely need more competition for Walmart over there. Anything, anything we can get at this point will be great,” said Lucas Miles, Stroudsburg.

Lucas Miles from Stroudsburg says since K-Mart closed, the building has been an eyesore.

He thinks the new life will attract more people to this part of the Poconos.

“Any money coming into this area is great. I plan on living here forever so I definitely want to see more money come to this town. It’s a great area and a good place to live,” said Miles.

Officials say there is no set date on when demolition of K-Mart could start.

More details about the project are expected to be discussed during next month’s borough meeting.