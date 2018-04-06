× First Prom for Life Skills Students in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Students in life skills classes all across Schuylkill County kicked off prom season a little bit early.

The county’s life skills program held its first prom for their students with disabilities at Schuylkill Haven High School.

About 40 students from six Schuylkill County high schools attended.

“We know that all of our students with special needs are invited the normal prom but the main goal was that we had every student with special needs at the prom,” said life skills teacher Megan Lengle.

The life skills classes say this wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the help of the community.

“Between the school and all the different businesses from around the community, that’s what made this come together,” Lengle explained.

In addition to the life skills students, there were about 20 other students who attended called peer buddies. They assist the life skills students in and outside of the classroom during the school year.

“My favorite part is actually seeing it all come together today and everyone is having a really great time and it is fun to see it all pulled off,” said peer buddy Ashley Strouphauer.

The theme for the first life skills prom was all about honoring those with disabilities, focusing on making sure they stand out.

“Today was their day. It was their day to shine. That’s why we called it the “Day to Shine Dance.” They’re really shining in there and having a good time,” said Lengle.

In addition to all the fun and the dancing, each student was given a makeover before the prom.