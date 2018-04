Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Kids in Luzerne County had a little fun Friday night in the name of science.

Students from Holy Rosary School in Duryea played some dodgeball as a fundraiser for a school science lab.

20 teams made up 10 people each battled for dodgeball dominance.

This was the third annual dodgeball tournament at the school.

School officials are hoping to raise $10,000 from the event in Luzerne County.