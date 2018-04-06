× Combating the Opioid Crisis: Pain and Addiction Summit

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, P.a. — An upcoming event in Luzerne County is rallying hundreds to help combat the opioid crisis in our area.

The Pain And Addiction Summit is geared toward those who come face to face with the victims every day.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the brand new event Friday morning.

The summit is scheduled for April 20 at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

The event involves dozens of those on the front lines of the opioid epidemic also called a “state disaster.”

Organizers say medical, legal, and law enforcement professionals will discuss the current state of the national opioid crisis, share methods in dealing with these issues, and identify opportunities to treat pain and substance abuse.

Newswatch 16’s very own Ryan Leckey will be moderating the panel discussion with first responders.

Highlights:

What: 2018 Pain and Addiction Summit

When: Friday, April 20. Registration and breakfast begin at 7 a.m. Panel starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Pennsylvania 315, Wilkes-Barre, 18702

Cost: Full-day – $150

Questions: Call (570) 408-5615

Featuring: Lunchtime keynote speaker, former New York Mets All-Star pitcher Dwight ‘Doc’ Gooden.

Register by Monday, April 16. Learn more and register online here.