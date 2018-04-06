Coach Eck Leads Montoursville Baseball Past Loyalsock

Posted 6:32 pm, April 6, 2018

The Montoursville baseball team beat Loyalsock 3-0 on Thursday. There was some extra motivation for new Warriors head coach Jeremy Eck, who won two state championships with the Lancers. Our own Steve Lloyd caught up with Eck and the Warriors after an emotional, early season win.

