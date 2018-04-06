16 To The Rescue: Randy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Pa. -- Randy is a 3-year-old American bulldog at True Friends Animal Welfare Center in Montrose.

"He's been here for almost a year. He is completely deaf which makes it a little bit difficult to find a home for him," said Jonathan Onyon.

Despite being unable to hear, Randy does know some hand signals and would thrive with someone who can work with him.

"Just the right time and patience and a little extra consistent training and he would do really well in a home."

This boy is a bundle of energy, so he'll need a family who doesn't like to sit still.

"Active lifestyle, definitely, because he has a lot of extra energy and someone that's kind of stubborn and willful, they would be matching spirits."

Randy may be stubborn, but he certainly has a sweet side.

"He's a little bit rambunctious, a bit of a handful, but underneath it, he's a total lovebug."

Randy gets along great with other dogs and is very interested in felines.

"He gets really excitable around cats so I think that would be something if he were gradually introduced he would probably be OK," Onyon said.

Workers believe the right home is out there for this boy and whoever adopts him.

"He's a total sweetheart and whoever gets him is going to be a very lucky person, especially once they figure him out," Onyon added.

If you are interested in adopting Randy, contact True Friends Animal Welfare Center.

