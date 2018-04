× Wilkes University Holds Event in MLK’s Honor

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr. continue 50 years after the anniversary of the civil rights leader’s death.

An event was held Thursday afternoon at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre.

The event featured speakers including Ron Felton who was the first vice president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre chapter.