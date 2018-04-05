× Supervisors Scrap Idea to Acquire Land for Playground

KLINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Supervisors in part of Schuylkill County have scrapped a plan to take over a playground through eminent domain.

Kline Township supervisors wanted to acquire the land and pay the landowner $20,000.

Wednesday night, they voted to drop the plan.

Supervisors want to upgrade the decades-old playground equipment.

The owner says he will continue to mow the grass and keep the playground open to the public as long as Kline Township pays the insurance.