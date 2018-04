Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A small number of customers around our viewing area are still without electricity after strong winds swept through Wednesday, downing trees and power lines.

One homeowner in Luzerne County had a tree land on his house.

The tree came down Wednesday, putting a hole in the roof and destroying a porch on the place on Tunnel Road near White Haven.

We're told the family was home at the time, but no one was hurt.

