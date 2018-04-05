× Preliminary Hearing for Two Men Facing Homicide Charges in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE. Pa. — Robert Rodrigeuz and Isiah Jennings were in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing after a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the two men shot and killed Trevor Oliver inside a home along Hutson street in February.

In court, police said a trail of blood led them to another victim, Vanesa Batista, who survived the shooting with wounds to the head and wrist.

A judge decided the pair will be sent to trial on homicide charges after the deadly shooting in Luzerne County.