Montoursville vs Loyalsock HS baseball

Posted 10:39 pm, April 5, 2018, by

Montoursville scored three runs in the top of the 7th to defeat Loyalsock 3-0 in Heartland Conference baseball.  Owen Kiess delivered a two run single and picked up the win in relief for the Warriors.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

