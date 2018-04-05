Montoursville vs Loyalsock HS baseball

Montoursville scored three runs in the top of the 7th to defeat Loyalsock 3-0 in Heartland Conference baseball. Owen Kiess delivered a two run single and picked up the win in relief for the Warriors.
