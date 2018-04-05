Meet The Railriders: Shane Robinson (OF) & Zach Zehner (OF)

Posted 10:54 am, April 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, April 5, 2018

We're heading to the outfield to check in with Shane Robinson and Zach Zehner.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s