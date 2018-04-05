Local Students Put Their Brains to the Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Abington Heights Boys Basketball team has been living on cloud nine since capturing its first state title in school history but the Comets have another team that's vying for a vastly different title.

"This is the varsity sport for the mind. These kids really do get to show us what they've been working on for the last eight weeks," said coach Dan Vannan.

While athletes use the field or court as their platform, these Comets are excelling in science and technology. The Abington Heights Robotics team is one of 60 schools from eastern Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey competing in the mid-Atlantic district championships at Lehigh University.

"Robotics has changed my life. I joined sophomore year and I think it's been one of the most influential things I've ever done so far. In my short 18 years of living, this is by far the most impactful thing I've ever done," said Nacole Leonhart, senior.

"I was never really into sports. I just never fit into a team and that made me feel really outcasted at school. I finally found a place where I can fit in," said Dawn Kroptavich, senior.

Abington Heights isn't the only school from our area putting its brains to the test. So is the Tunkhannock Area High School Tigers.

The Tigers take pride in representing their community.

"It's like having the weight of the world on your shoulders. It's like having that monkey on your back. You just have to keep doing what you're doing and try to see what you can do to help the community," said Brandon Owens, junior.

Of the 60 schools competing at Lehigh University, the top 21 teams will advance to the World Championships in Detroit later this month.