Dash Cam Records Lightning Striking Vehicle on Interstate

Posted 10:58 am, April 5, 2018, by

CLEVELAND – A driver captured video of lightning striking a car during Tuesday night's storms in Northeast Ohio.

Andy Graham said he was driving on I-90 on his way from Lakewood to Mentor when he witnessed it. His dash cam caught the moment it happened.

"Oh my God, I just saw a car get hit by lightning," a man can be heard saying. "Holy ... I could smell it!"

You can see the strike and hear the boom.

(Note: If you are wondering about the date at the bottom of the video, Andy says he never sets the date on the dash cam.)

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s