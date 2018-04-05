Home & Backyard’s “Ford Great Escape” Contest

Home & Backyard wants to send you on a “Ford Great Escape.”

Tell us your #1 favorite destination in all of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. It could be a town, an attraction, or just a nice place for you and the family to unwind.

Each month we’ll chose one submission and feature it on WNEP’s Home & Backyard, Saturdays at 9am.

If we chose your location, you’ll receive a $250 Gas card, courtesy of WNEP and Ford.

So, what’s your favorite NEPA spot to “Escape” to?

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!

