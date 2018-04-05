× Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Visits Williamsport Students

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A former contestant on TV’s American Idol made a special visit to a school in Williamsport.

All smiles, that’s what it says in a newspaper from 2010 when Aaron Kelly was a contestant on American Idol.

Now 25 years old and still performing, the singer who grew up in Sullivan County is bringing smiles to others from his area.

Kelly made a special visit to meet Gemma Bragalone’s life skills class at Williamsport Area High School.

“He was kind enough to meet my students and they are just thrilled. This is once in a lifetime for these students,” Bragalone said.

Bragalone tells Newswatch 16 she decided to reach out to Kelly after reading with her students about American Idol during a current events course.

“I thought how cool would that be that the students would meet somebody from American Idol and he’s from this area.”

There was a sing-along and Kelly signed autographs for students like Bravell Spann.

“My favorite parts was that he was singing, that we was taking pictures with him. That was pretty fun,” Bravell said.

“Just to see the students’ faces was amazing,” Bragalone added.

“The people who remember are the people are the ones who voted for me and the fans are the ones that got me here and I’m so appreciative of them what they’ve done for me,” said Kelly.

Over the next few months, Aaron Kelly will be performing all over our area.

Friday, April 27, 9-11 p.m. Rusty Rail

Saturday, April 28, 6 p.m. Northway Community Church, Williamsport, open to the public

Sunday, April 29, 1 and 4 Maple Festival, Troy, PA

Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m. private party

Friday, June 1, 4-7 p.m. Finger Lakes Beer Company, Hammondsport, NY

Saturday, June 2, 6-9 p.m. Over The Bridge Wine Bar, Hammondsport, NY

Friday, June 8, 7-9:30 p.m. Hughesville Fire Dept. Carnival

Saturday, June 9, 7-8 p.m. Relay for Life, Lewisburg

Saturday, June 23, 7-9:30 p.m. Canton Firemen’s Carnival

Sunday, June 24, 6-8 p.m. Hiawatha with Flipside

Thursday, August 2, 7-10 p.m. Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Association, Montoursville

Sunday, September 30, 6-8 p.m. Hiawatha Gran Ole Opry concert