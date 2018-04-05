Farming Seminar Held in Columbia County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A farm in Columbia County held an information session for area farmers.

Rohrbach’s Farm, near Catawissa, holds the event twice a year to educate farmers on new programs available to benefit them.

“Whenever we can offer a service like this to the grower to help them stay involved in farming, to help them learn more things, to help them learn some new techniques that can help benefit their yields, that goes a long way to improving their bottom line and keeping their families sustainable,” said Mark Rohrbach, owner of Rohrbach’s Farm.

Nearly 50 farmers from Columbia, Montour and Northumberland Counties attended the event today in Franklin Township.

