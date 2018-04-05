The maker of the Tiger Wrench claims this one tool will replace an entire socket set. That's right, no more lugging around a heavy toolbox or struggling to find the right size socket head. It takes the guesswork out of your projects and makes them faster and easier to fix. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Tiger Wrench
-
Does It Really Work: Copper Knife
-
Does It Really Work: Night Tan
-
Does It Really Work: Turbo Flex
-
Does It Really Work: The Color Doctor
-
Does It Really Work: Egglettes
-
-
Does It Really Work: Reheatza
-
Does It Really Work: Accu-Hook
-
Does It Really Work: Trix Trux
-
Does It Really Work: Pocket Mouse
-
Does It Really Work: Egg Sitter
-
-
Does It Really Work: Flying Sound Disc
-
Does it Really Work: Crank Chop
-
Does It Really Work: Twin Draft Guard