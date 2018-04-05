× Controversial Former Police Chief Convicted

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A controversial former police chief has been found guilty of lying on a firearms application.

A jury in Schuylkill County convicted former Gilberton Police Chief Mark Kessler of lying on an application to buy a firearm.

Kessler received national attention in 2013 when he posted a profanity-laced video on YouTube showing him firing off automatic rifles.

He was ultimately removed from his job as police chief and Gilberton disbanded its entire force.

Kessler now faces up to a year in jail after his attempted firearm purchase.

Prosecutors in Schuylkill County say he checked “no” on the form that asked if he was charged with a crime.

At the time, Kessler was charged with making terroristic threats.