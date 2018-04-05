Brother Calling Out Police, District Attorney With Billboard After Sister’s Death Remains Unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT, P.a. -- A brother is calling out Wilkes-Barre police and other authorities after his sister's death remains unsolved.

Laurie Merritt's brother bought a billboard on a stretch of the North Cross Valley Expressway near Kingston.

It says "Why no arrests, why no investigation?

It claims the district attorney and Wilkes Barre police did not do their jobs.

It also offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Merrit's body was found in 2014 after her home was set on fire in Wilkes-Barre.