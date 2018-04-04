Woman Mentioned in Search Warrant After Human Remains Discovered Faces Unrelated Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The investigation after human remains were found at a trailer park in Luzerne County has taken a twist.

A woman who was mentioned in a search warrant has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Police say Linasheri D'onofrio is locked up for passing bad checks.

D'onofrio lives in a trailer next to where the remains of a young man were discovered in February.

D'onofrio's 24-year-old son, who is disabled, had not been seen in years, prior to the discovery of the human remains last month.

No arrests have been made in that case.

D'onofrio is being held on $300,000 bail in connection with the bad check charges.