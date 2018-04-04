× Wilkes-Barre Police Review Finished, Police Chief Resigns

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A long-awaited report on the operations of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department is now in the hands of city council members.

After scanning through the report, one city council member says it shows the Wilkes-Barre Police Department so lacking in leadership, that the chief and the number two officer on the force should step down.

City officials spent more than $26,000 on the report, largely to find out the root of the problems between rank-and-file officers and Chief Marcella Lendacky and Commander Ron Foy.

City council members got their first look at the report Wednesday.

It was put together by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association in Harrisburg.

In an email, council member Beth Gilbert says the report shows a lack of leadership in the police department.

“The report did state that both Chief Lendacky and Commander Foy are lacking qualifications and effective leadership to lead our police department I am hoping that they agree to step down over the next few days.”

Members of the police union have sued the city over the suspension of the head of the union and the firing of the vice president.

Former city council member George Brown wants to know if the problems in the police department compromise people’s safety. He feels the report should have been released to the public on Wednesday.

“No one else paid for it but the citizens of Wilkes-Barre, so my feeling is, as a taxpayer, I should have a copy of that just like anyone else,” Brown said.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Manager Ted Wampole, the report will be released after the city solicitor goes through the report to take out personal information.

Mayor Tony George announced late Wednesday that he had received a letter from Chief of Police Marcella Lendacky notifying him of her intention to formally retire from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department as of June 3, 2018.

Chief Lendacky has served with the department in various capacities for over 29 years.