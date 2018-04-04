This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Spring Turkey Season Preps

Coming up this week, we'll get you ready for the upcoming spring turkey season.  Follow along as a future young hunter experiences his very first morning in the woods scouting gobbler's.  We've got turkey calling tips, Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

