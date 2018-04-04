Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the shooting at YouTube's headquarters in California, veteran grave markers stolen from a war memorial, and adding more roundabouts.
Talkback 16: Gun Violence, Veteran Memorial Theft, Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
Talkback 16: Child Endangerment, March for Our Lives, Phone Books
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: No Snow
-
Talkback 16: Guns in Church, Guns in Schools
-
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
-
Talkback 16: Cashless Toll Booths, Paying to Park
-
Talkback 16: Truck Bans
-
Talkback 16: How Much Snow?
-
Talkback 16: Super Bowl
-
-
Talkback 16: PennDOT, Elections, Circus Protesters
-
Talkback 16: Dog Shot
-
Talkback 16: Criticism and Compliments