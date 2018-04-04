SWB RailRiders Coaching Staff

Posted 4:34 pm, April 4, 2018, by

The SWB RailRiders Pitching Coach from 2017, Tommy Phelps, returns.  But, Manager Bobby Mitchell and Hitting Coach Phil Plantier are jumping into RailRiders staff this season.  The trio is excited about the talent, and teamwork oozing through the organization.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s