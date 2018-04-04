Students Honor Dr. King’s Legacy During Global Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The tragic anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was on the minds of students at East Stroudsburg University on Wednesday.

As students walked to class, signs for Global Week 2018 could be seen throughout the campus.

The celebration of diverse cultures this week means a lot for freshman Marisa Jones, especially on this anniversary of the day Dr. King was assassinated. She hopes students will grow to be more understanding, and Dr. King's legacy will live on.

"Being that we are a diverse school, I feel like it is very important to see how far we have been coming from," Jones said.

Global Week is in its third year at the university.

Graduate student Cory Pollina tells Newswatch 16 Global Week gives students a look at experiences and cultures they might not be used to. Pollina hopes Dr. King's message of inclusion can be seen throughout the week.

"Gun control, making gay history, and something on religion, just to give students an education of what is going on in the world and outside of ESU," Pollina said.

"I think we are doing a great job of including everyone and making sure everyone is part of the family and that here is where Warrior belongs," said senior Daniel Watson.

Watson says he has seen a "sense of community" develop at East Stroudsburg since he was a freshman. He believes this is important in keeping Dr. King's legacy alive for leaders of tomorrow.

"It's given me great exposure to what life is outside of campus and what I can experience with my job, so that actually prepares me for life and what to do after graduation."

It may have been 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed, but students at East Stroudsburg University say his message of diversity still lives on.