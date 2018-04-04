Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Strong wind gusts have been causing problems all afternoon, including leaving thousands of homes and businesses without power throughout our area.

One spot dealing with outages is part of the busy Wilkes-Barre Township business district.

Newswatch 16 found traffic lights out near the Wyoming Valley Mall Wednesday afternoon.

PPL says it is dealing with about 18,000 outages in its coverage area. It hopes to have most outages repaired by Thursday afternoon.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

