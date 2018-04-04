Phillies – Mets Game to Stream Live on Facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It’s a sign of the times. Major League Baseball and Facebook have teamed up to live stream games.
The lineup kicks off with Wednesday’s Phillies – Mets game streamed live on Facebook Watch at 1:00 pm.
Throughout the season, one game each week will be made available on Facebook Watch via the MLB Live show page.
Here’s what you need to know to tune in:
Desktop:
- Launch your web browser and navigate to http://www.facebook.com.
- Log-in to Facebook.
- Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.”
- Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.
Mobile:
- Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device.
- Search for “MLB Live.”
- Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.
- Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”
TV:
- Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”
- (Alternatively) Stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same wifi networkby tapping the (TV) icon.
25 games are scheduled to stream on Facebook Watch this season, including these upcoming games in April and May:
- Wednesday, April 11 – Brewers v. Cardinals, 1:15pm ET
- Wednesday, April 18 – Royals v. Blue Jays, 4:07pm ET
- Thursday, April 26 – Dbacks v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET
- Thursday, May 3 – Dodgers v. Dbacks, 3:40pm ET
- Thursday, May 10 – Giants v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET
- Wednesday, May 16 – Rangers v. Mariners, 3:40pm ET
- Thursday, May 24 – Angels v. Blue Jays, 12:37pm ET
- Wednesday, May 30 – Cardinals v. Brewers, 1:10pm ET
Please check the MLB Live show page for updates to the schedule here.