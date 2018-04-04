Phillies – Mets Game to Stream Live on Facebook

Posted 12:41 pm, April 4, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It’s a sign of the times.  Major League Baseball and Facebook have teamed up to live stream games.

The lineup kicks off with Wednesday’s Phillies – Mets game streamed live on Facebook Watch at 1:00 pm.

Throughout the season, one game each week will be made available on Facebook Watch via the MLB Live show page.

Here’s what you need to know to tune in:

Desktop:

  • Launch your web browser and navigate to http://www.facebook.com.
  • Log-in to Facebook.
  • Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.”
  • Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

Mobile:

  • Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device.
  • Search for “MLB Live.”
  • Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.
  • Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”

TV:

  • Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”
  • (Alternatively) Stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same wifi networkby tapping the (TV) icon.

25 games are scheduled to stream on Facebook Watch this season, including these upcoming games in April and May:

  • Wednesday, April 11 – Brewers v. Cardinals, 1:15pm ET
  • Wednesday, April 18 – Royals v. Blue Jays, 4:07pm ET
  • Thursday, April 26 – Dbacks v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET
  • Thursday, May 3 – Dodgers v. Dbacks, 3:40pm ET
  • Thursday, May 10 – Giants v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET
  • Wednesday, May 16 – Rangers v. Mariners, 3:40pm ET
  • Thursday, May 24 – Angels v. Blue Jays, 12:37pm ET
  • Wednesday, May 30 – Cardinals v. Brewers, 1:10pm ET

Please check the MLB Live show page for updates to the schedule here.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s