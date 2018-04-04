Phillies – Mets Game to Stream Live on Facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — It’s a sign of the times. Major League Baseball and Facebook have teamed up to live stream games.

The lineup kicks off with Wednesday’s Phillies – Mets game streamed live on Facebook Watch at 1:00 pm.

Throughout the season, one game each week will be made available on Facebook Watch via the MLB Live show page.

Here’s what you need to know to tune in:

Desktop:

Launch your web browser and navigate to http://www.facebook.com.

Log-in to Facebook.

Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.”

Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

Mobile:

Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device.

Search for “MLB Live.”

Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”

TV:

Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”

(Alternatively) Stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same wifi networkby tapping the (TV) icon.

25 games are scheduled to stream on Facebook Watch this season, including these upcoming games in April and May:

Wednesday, April 11 – Brewers v. Cardinals, 1:15pm ET

Wednesday, April 18 – Royals v. Blue Jays, 4:07pm ET

Thursday, April 26 – Dbacks v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET

Thursday, May 3 – Dodgers v. Dbacks, 3:40pm ET

Thursday, May 10 – Giants v. Phillies, 1:05pm ET

Wednesday, May 16 – Rangers v. Mariners, 3:40pm ET

Thursday, May 24 – Angels v. Blue Jays, 12:37pm ET

Wednesday, May 30 – Cardinals v. Brewers, 1:10pm ET

Please check the MLB Live show page for updates to the schedule here.