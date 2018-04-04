× Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Shop Reopening

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The giant ice cream cone above Gabel’s on Route 611 near Tannersville will soon be lit up for all to see.

The once-popular ice cream and food drive-in is set to reopen with an updated look and new management in about two weeks.

“Yeah, I like the old-fashioned stuff. The food and the way they make it, the quality is better, you know? Bring back the old days,” said Sheila Blaine, Effort.

Jim Ferraro is the new owner of the shop and is no stranger to the ice cream business.

He owns four other shops throughout the Poconos.

Ferraro says while this business will open under its old name, his signature “Jimmy’s Ice Cream” will be served.

“It’s part of the community so as nostalgic as we can keep the community, the better off we are,” said owner Jim Ferraro.

The outside of the building will pretty much stay the same with a few updates. The owner says he is very excited to be able to reopen this Tannersville icon.

“We are renovating everything on the outside, all new lights — neons — and bringing it up to speed but we are keeping it all nostalgic,” said Ferraro.

Sheila Blaine from Effort says this is exactly what the shop needed, a little sprucing up and a new owner.

“I think it will be great. Everyone likes good food and good ice cream. I know I do,” said Blaine.

In addition to ice cream, Gabel’s will also have a small food menu — old-fashioned fun for the whole family to enjoy.