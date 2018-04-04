New Faces This Year at “Meet the RailRiders”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With plenty of new names on the roster this year, there's plenty to learn about the 2018 squad in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Landon Stolar had the opportunity to meet the RailRiders Wednesday night before Friday's season opener. Manager Bobby Mitchell, Hitting Coach Phil Plantier, and star infielder Gleyber Torres were among the guys interviewed during the hour long show.