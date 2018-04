× House in Wyoming County Damaged by Fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire Wednesday morning damaged a house in Wyoming County.

It broke out around 10 a.m. outside a house on Mountain Road in Washington Township, near Tunkhannock.

The Meshoppen fire chief said a fire started outside the back area of the house and then spread inside.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews from Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties responded.