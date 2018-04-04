× Horse Therapy Gets Helping Hand

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A riding center in Wayne County for folks who are helped by horses is getting an upgrade this week.

A company is pitching in to help Fair Hill Therapeutic Riding Center keep people with challenges moving.

Carpentry crews were busy building walls along the outside of the horse arena at Fair Hill Therapeutic Riding Center north of Honesdale. This is where people who can’t get around so well or deal with emotional problems learn to ride horses as a form of therapy.

“Their natural movement helps people that are out of balance,” said Art Goldberg, one of the many people behind the scenes at Fair Hill helping kids and adults through the power of horses.

When Fair Hill had a need for upgraded walls and a viewing booth, Home Depot stepped up to help, providing the manpower and about $10,000 to do the job.

“As I was watching demonstrations, the cold, folding chairs in the dusty arena, I thought, you know, it’d be real nice if they had a nice viewing booth that parents and spectators could sit in,” said Laura Baxter, Home Depot.

When employees from Home Depot are finished with this viewing booth inside the arena, this will add some safety for family or friends who want to watch the riders out here and away from the horses.

For families who see their loved ones excel here with these horses, Home Depot’s gift is something that’s priceless.