Hiring Season Starts for Whitewater Rafting

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP — Whitewater rafting companies in Carbon County are getting ready for their busy season.

Soon Pocono Whitewater in Carbon County will be filled with anxious customers ready to get out on the water. Before the season gets into full swing, some hiring has to be done.

“I need a job badly, but I might try the rafting guide,” Jim Thorpe Area High School student Sean Sparacio said. “That sounds cool.”

Pocono Whitewater’s River Manager Andy Fogal was at Jim Thrope Area High School trying to recruit some students to join the team.

“Lot of spots to fill and Jim Thorpe High School is a great spot,” Fogal said. “We get a lot of good kids.”

The company is looking to hire about 100 people that would help with all types of jobs throughout the season, including rafting guides, paintball guides and even retail and food service jobs.

“Training for our whitewater season starts usually like right in the middle of May when most universities get out and it will go all the way through June,” Fogal said. “So, even high school kids have plenty of time to get into the training for the whitewater.”

Fogal said the whitewater rafting season is usually busiest from June to August, but there are already people out on the water.

“It might be a little snowy out there still but with all the snow and rain comes great whitewater,” Fogal said.

Newswatch 16 found several high school students stopping in at Pocono Whitewater’s booth to pick up applications for the season.

“Absolutely, I love it,” student Ushriya Davis said. “It’s like perfect weather in the summer. Great experience. It’s a lot of fun.”

Pocono Whitewater will be holding a job fair on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.