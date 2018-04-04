RailRiders Baseball Swings Into Action at PNC Field

Posted 2:18 am, April 4, 2018, by , Updated at 02:19AM, April 4, 2018

Hey, Batter Batter!

PNC Field in Lackawanna County is gearing up for the home opener involving the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders. The team takes on the Syracuse Chiefs this Friday night, April 6.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the field in Moosic on Tuesday morning to check out what’s new this year.

Before Friday’s big game, you can meet the team and coaches on Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. by watching WNEP 2. It’s all part of a special event called “Meet the RailRiders.”

Friday’s home opener is Friday, April 6, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic.

For tickets, call 570-969-Ball or click here.

If you can’t make the game but still want to watch all of the action unfold, tune into WNEP 2 to catch it LIVE on Friday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s