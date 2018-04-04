× RailRiders Baseball Swings Into Action at PNC Field

Hey, Batter Batter!

PNC Field in Lackawanna County is gearing up for the home opener involving the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders. The team takes on the Syracuse Chiefs this Friday night, April 6.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the field in Moosic on Tuesday morning to check out what’s new this year.

Before Friday’s big game, you can meet the team and coaches on Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. by watching WNEP 2. It’s all part of a special event called “Meet the RailRiders.”

Friday’s home opener is Friday, April 6, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at PNC Field in Moosic.

For tickets, call 570-969-Ball or click here.

If you can’t make the game but still want to watch all of the action unfold, tune into WNEP 2 to catch it LIVE on Friday.