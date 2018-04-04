Goats Rescued from Side of Turnpike Bridge

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple of goats found themselves way out of their element in western Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike shared photos of the goats that apparently wandered away from their farm and wound up hundreds of feet in the air on a narrow metal beam on a bridge on the Beaver Valley Expressway over the Mahoning River near New Castle, Pennsylvania.

State police spotted the goats on Tuesday. Turnpike employees borrowed a crane from PennDOT to rescue the goats.

Both goats were safely returned home.