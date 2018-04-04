Couple Weds at Salvation Army 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- People get married in all sorts of places, and there was nothing out of the ordinary about a couple tying the knot inside a church in Sunbury on Wednesday, but it was their reception choice that's a little unusual.

Every Wednesday evening at five o'clock on the dot, Harry Ruhl serves the food he prepares at the Salvation Army's Feeding Friends Meal in Sunbury, but this Wednesday is different.

"A little more pressure, make sure everything is ready for the people, don't want to ruin their wedding," Ruhl said.

That's right, Ruhl is moonlighting as a wedding caterer. Newlyweds John and Jamielynn Fisher held their wedding reception at the soup kitchen.

"The soup kitchen is kind of like a big deal for me," Jamielynn said.

John and Jamielynn met about a year ago through social media. It was love at first sight. The two share a deep love of God, which led them to the Salvation Army when they moved to Sunbury last October. They volunteer at the soup kitchen and socialize there, too.

"They've been attending that since they started coming to the church and getting to know those who come weekly here. And they just want them to be part of their special day," said Captain Jessica Duperee, Sunbury Salvation Army.

This was the first time both Captains Scott and Jessica Duperee officiated a wedding. When the couple approached them about getting married and having their reception here, they were on board right away.

"Well, if you're going to serve, why not be married where you serve?" said Jamielynn.

"We wanted to make it a community event due to the fact that we wanted everybody to be welcome to the start of our lives together," said John Fisher.

Sam Shuey of Sunbury regularly attends the soup kitchen and was excited to be a wedding guest.

"Have a little wedding and the two people love one another. I say it's good," Shuey said.

"I come, and I like to socialize, and I just feel like why not spend time with just ordinary people in the community you just moved into?" said Jamielynn.