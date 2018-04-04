× Coffee with a Cop in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family from New York was just passing through Marshalls Creek when they stopped at McDonald’s on Route 209 for breakfast.

When they walked in, they were greeted by a group of Pennsylvania State Troopers and a free cup of coffee.

“I’ve been seeing this a lot recently, it’s awesome. It’s really good for the community. I definitely think it’s important to get to know these people because at the end of the day, they are normal people just like us,” said Davin Diaz, Bronx, N.Y.

This get-together is called “Coffee with a Cop.” It’s a nationwide effort that brings law enforcement and community members together.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. We wear many hats but the majority of the time it’s for victims of crime, crashes, or even getting pulled over. This allows them to come and meet us and see the other side of us,” said Trooper David Peters.

Claire Richards is the marketing director for this McDonald’s franchise. She says at first, many customers think there is trouble but when they realize what is going on, they walk right in.

“They think something happened here so they get a little nervous but then when I tell them it’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day and you get a free coffee, they put big smiles on,” said Richards.

For more information about “Coffee with a Cop” or to find an event near you, click here.