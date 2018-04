Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- A big rig with a broken drive axle caused a four-vehicle crash in Carbon County.

Authorities say that driver was trying to get the truck off Interstate 80 east near Lake Harmony when the pileup happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three tractor trailers and a minivan were involved.

Police say the driver of the minivan was badly hurt.

Interstate 80 east was closed for about three hours during the clean up in Carbon County.