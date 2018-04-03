× Veteran Grave Markers Taken From Memorial in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Veteran grave markers were taken from a war memorial in the Poconos.

Those markers were reported missing from the war memorial near Tannersville by members of the American Legion Post 903 in Mount Pocono.

The post commander says the markers are worth anywhere between $20 and $40 a piece and went missing last Thursday.

The markers were lined up at the back of the war memorial and symbolized different conflicts that were fought by American servicemen and servicewomen.

“I couldn’t believe it but yet it happens every year. Every year you hear about them being stolen from somewhere,” said post commander Tom Bowditch.

Bowditch says a legion member noticed the markers were missing last Thursday.

American flags that were attached to the markers were also found in a nearby pond.

“We did make a police report and the police contacted all the scrap yards and so they all know already that someone might be coming in with them.”

Members of the American Legion say they work very hard on this memorial and they are upset to see that anyone would take something from it.

This is the second time someone has stolen from the American Legion Post 903.

Last year, someone stole poppy money from a restaurant in Mount Pocono where the post was collecting money just before Veterans Day.

The commander can’t believe someone would take from them again and hopes this time the person is caught.

“You’re almost guaranteed to get caught. Everyone knows they are stolen,” Bowditch said.

Anyone with information on the missing grave markers is asked to contact Pocono Township Police.