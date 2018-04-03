× Updates Planned for Williamsport’s Liberty Arena

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Liberty Arena in downtown Williamsport is expanding. Excavation work on a multimillion-dollar project started on Tuesday.

A rainy day doesn’t mean you can’t play. Ask Brock Matlack.

“We come here quite often when it’s raining out,” he said.

Matlack brought his daughters Kennedy and Kaydence to the batting cages at Liberty Arena in Williamsport.

“When we pulled into the parking lot, we noticed we couldn’t park where we wanted to and so we had to turn around and go back.”

An excavation crew from Glenn O. Hawbaker is busy putting up orange fences. This is the first day of work on an expansion and renovation project costing between $4 million and $5 million at the arena on Hepburn Street.

According to the Liberty Group, once all of this construction is finished there will be a brand new addition to the Liberty Arena, for both kids and adults.

“We are implementing a family entertainment center known as an FEC,” said Liberty Group asset manager Jerry Clark.

In hopes of making the best use of the space, Liberty Group’s Jerry Clark says the basketball courts at the arena are going. They’ll be replaced by an arcade center and bowling lanes.

More new things are also in store.

“Laser tag is probably one of the ones that I’m most excited for because the arena will get decked out into something that the area has not seen,” Clark said.

“We’re going to be implementing a new restaurant out front in our right bump and then on the east side, there’s going to be a little bump out on the left as well, and then with a full patio,” Clark added.

“I think it’s going to be great for the area, gives us something else to do when it’s not so nice outside and it gives every kid a chance to come in and do what they want to do,” Matlack said.

The new space should be finished in early October.

The arena expects to hire about 40 new employees.

Clark says the arena will be taking applications for new full-time and part-time positions soon.