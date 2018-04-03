SWB Players preview

Posted 6:46 pm, April 3, 2018, by

From 21 year old Infielder Gleyber Torres to 36 year old Pitcher Oliver Perez the SWB RailRiders Clubhouse is a combination of the talent and experience.  25 year old First Baseman, Mike Ford, came back to the NY Yankees organization from Seattle as a Rule 5 player.   27 year old Catcher Kyle Higashioka tries to make up for a season that was derailed by injuries.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s