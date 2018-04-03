× Roundabout Work Begins in the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP — Despite the rain and cold weather, construction season is underway in Delaware Water Gap.

A roundabout will soon take the place of traffic lights just off Interstate 80 and crews were out preparing the site.

“I am a little nervous about how the driving conditions are going to be. I am a new driver kind of and I don’t want to be going around trucks and tractors so I am a little nervous about it,” said Arian Plemenos, Delaware Water Gap.

The project also includes replacement of two ramp bridges at the Delaware Water Gap exit on Interstate 80.

Over the next few days, crews will be out installing traffic barriers.

Drivers should expect nighttime lane restrictions between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Interstate 80 east and west.

“I live right up the road where it’s going to be and I don’t know how I am going to get in and out of my driveway and besides that, it’s going to be a mess down here,” said Jay Riggs, Delaware Water Gap.

People we spoke to say while they are happy to see improvements, they are concerned with all the construction in this area. The Welcome Center is still being worked on and isn’t expected to reopen until Memorial Day weekend and now the roundabout.

The multimillion-dollar project will replace where Broad Street and River Road intersect.

Curtis McCollim lives in the borough and says as long as people are mindful, there shouldn’t be any problems.

“We need better roads over here so I think this is very good,” said Curtis McCollim, Delaware Water Gap.

PennDOT officials say there will be times when a detour will be put into place during construction of the roundabout, but that won’t happen until later this month.